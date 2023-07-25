 50 Percent Of U.S. Beaches Too Shitty To Surf At, Study Suggests - Stab Mag

Watch How Surfers Get Paid - S2, Ep1 - Now!

268 Views
"Half of the 3,100 beaches tested across the country in 2022 had at least one day where the fecal contamination exceeded safe levels as established by the Environmental Protection Agency." Photo: Orange County Register

50 Percent Of U.S. Beaches Too Shitty To Surf At, Study Suggests

“Unsafe levels of fecal contamination.”

elsewhere // Jul 25, 2023
Words by Christian Bowcutt
Reading Time: 2 minutes

“Rain hits rooftops, streets, lawns and it picks up pollutants like microplastics and pet waste, and the extra rainwater overwhelms sewage and septic systems, which then discharge fecal matter.”

That’s how a Surfrider Foundation spokesperson explained this article’s headline.

That bold headline rests on a study conducted by an NGO called Environment America that focuses on ensuring clean air and water in the country. Environment America tested 3,100 beaches across the U.S.. The 50% number refers to the fact that half of those tested beaches had at least one day in 2022 where fecal contamination exceeded the “safe levels” as determined by the U.S.’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Environment America attributes the fecal contamination to, “storm runoff, sewage overflows, and factory farms.”

And while beach closures due to contamination are rare on the U.S.’s west coast, it’s something that happens rather frequently near the east coast’s urban centers. This article in the Boston Globe reports that 53 beaches in Massachusetts have been closed this year alone.

The Surfrider Foundation maintains that the #1 source of water pollution, swimming advisories, and eventually beach closures in the U.S. is stormwater runoff.

While the west coast’s greatest runoff issue is “impervious surfaces” (concrete), east coast states like Florida have bigger problems with agricultural waste.

But before we fear floating turds around us and illnesses within us, it’s important to get critical about the information here.

The 50% number is based on one day out of 365 where fecal contaminations are unsafe. Likely, these are days during or right after a major storm, when, unless there’s a swell with good conditions, we wouldn’t be surfing anyways.

The Environment America study explained that only 300 of the 3,100 beaches tested had unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least 25 percent of the days on which testing took place.

So, yes. Fecal contamination is a problem. Individuals and we as a society as a whole should do better to limit the amount of pollutants that wash into the ocean. And polluted ocean water can cause illnesses like gastrointestinal issues, eye and ear infections, and skin rashes. But given the data and the way it was collected, it’s no cause to declare half of the U.S.’s beaches permanently unsafe.

As for me and my house, we’ll be surfing after a rain. Sorry.

Comments

Comments are a Stab Premium feature. Gotta join to talk shop.

Already a member? Sign In

Want to join? Sign Up

Advertisement

Most Recent

05:12

‘I’m Pretty Much Making The Cut On The Women’s Tour Right Now’

Here are 13-year-old Caden Francis' Innocent Thoughts.

Jul 25, 2023

9:10

Would You Rather: Groveler Or High-Performance Board?

Why not both? The ACSOD Lotus Joyride.

Jul 24, 2023

Over 1000 People Told Us Their Height, Weight, And Favorite Board Dimensions — Here’s What We Learned

Revelations within.

Jul 24, 2023

A Masterclass In Brand Marketing And How To Leave An Employer

Pat Tenore’s Exit Through The Surf Shop debuts.

Jul 22, 2023

Last Week! The Better Surf Quiz Presented By Better Beer

Q2. Which surfer was arrested for wielding a sword they won in a 2006 ASP…

Jul 22, 2023

What Would You Do If You Were Named WSL CEO?

The Stab Interview with Pat O'Connell.

Jul 22, 2023

Italo Ferreira Will Not Be Competing At Teahupo’o Post-Knee Injury

Here's the prognosis on a very valuable knee.

Jul 21, 2023

How Surfers Get Paid Season 2, Episode 1

"It's amazing that Mick Fanning could find that wave all by himself."

Jul 20, 2023

18:25

Unlocked: Shaun Manners’ Cult Of Freedom Part

A ‘super-blue’ and refreshing 18-minutes of top-shelf surf cinema.

Jul 20, 2023

Which Non-Shoe Brand Has Sponsored Fanning, Dorian, And Machado From The ’90s To Today?

30 years of excellence.

Jul 20, 2023

These Are Your Favorite (Female) Surfers In 2023

More insights from our recent Stab Audience survey.

Jul 19, 2023

Filipe Wins 3x, Lakey Ends Drought, Jeff Seals Fate

Only three spots remain in the Final 5 after today — here's how it all…

Jul 19, 2023

11:51

Andy Nieblas Doesn’t Belong In Nose Dodgers Anonymous

Quik's latest film is recommended if you like: The planet Tatooine, riding boards upside down,…

Jul 19, 2023

16:06

SEOTY: 15 Minutes Of Ludicrous Waves You Really Wouldn’t Want To Take On The Head

Miguel Blanco stars in 'Tropical Popsicle,' exhibits an absence of fear.

Jul 18, 2023

Egos Bruised, Knees Shattered, And Pro Surfing Finally Has A Pulse Again

On the third day, it pumped!

Jul 18, 2023

25:35

How A Useless Glass Door In A Mexican Palapa Almost Killed Dane Reynolds

The harrowing story amidst CH11 TV's new film, "Out Of The Rafters."

Jul 18, 2023

Long Read: The Life Of Mikala Jones

A tribute to one of the most respected and beloved surfers of our time.

Jul 17, 2023

Confirmed: The Ocean Hates The WSL

Longest wave on tour sees season’s shortest day of competition.

Jul 17, 2023
Advertisement
News Cinema Hardware Travel
Style Features
About Stab Contact Us Advertising
Back to Top
Stab © 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Privacy