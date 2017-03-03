Tuesday At Nazaré: Big, Black And Terrifying

Be afraid. 

Posted 5 days ago

At this point, is it even surfing? Tuesday at Nazaré saw the biggest swell of the year hit and a few hellmen strapped in and teased the notorious rolling, salt water mountain. Surfing it at this size emulates straight lining through the backcountry on a snowboard, skipping around out of control all while an avalanche chases your impending doom. At dawn, the big wave gear and machinery lurched into motion, here is the "Black Carnival" of Portugal. Scared? We are. 

